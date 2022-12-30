NA Speaker refuses to accept 127 en bloc resignations of PTI MNAs

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday refused to accept en bloc the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of National Asembly.

Several PTI MNAs met Raja Pervez Ashraf and asked him to accept their resignations. The Speaker, nevertheless, asked the PTI MNAs to come individually for the verification of their resignations. Thus PTI MNAs en bloc meeting with NA Speaker ended in failure as both the sides stuck to their stances.

Meanwhile, talking to media NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the PTI leaders wanted the approval of 127 MNAs resignations en bloc. “I have asked stances.

Meanwhile, talking to media NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the PTI leaders wanted the approval of 127 MNAs resignations en bloc. “I have asked them to come to my chamber individually for verification of resignations as per the law,” NA speaker said. He also said that he has urged PTI MNAs to sit in the Parliament to use their influence to support democracy.

The delegation was headed by former NA speaker Asad Qaiser while other PTI leaders include Qasim Soori, Amir Dogar, Amjad Niazi and Faheem Khan. The speaker and the delegation discussed the matter related to the resignations of PTI MNAs in detail.

After meeting the PTI leader Malik Aamir Dogar told the media that they met NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding the resignation issue. He said that the NA speaker stood with his stance which exhibits ill-intentions. Dogar said that the PTI leadership will finalise its next strategy after the development. He clarified that not a single PTI MNAs is going against the party orders.

PTI leader Assad Qaiser also talked to media at the Parliament House and said that the PTI MNAs met with Speaker of the National Assembly and urged him to accept their resignations.

Earlier, NA Secretariat said that every PTI MNA would have to appear in-person before the Speaker to confirm his/her resignation. NA Speaker also said that he will not consider en mass resignations of PTI lawmakers.