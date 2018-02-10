NA Speaker, Railways Minister discuss political issues with Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Friday.

During the meeting, different issues including Senate elections, political matters and development programmes came under discussion. The visitors congratulated the Punjab CM over the unprecedented savings of Rs682 billion in different projects.

CM Shahbaz Sharif said on the occasion that the journey of public welfare and development was continuing at a fast pace.

He said the national resources were a sacred trust of the people and every penny was being spent for welfare of masses.

“It is heartening that a saving of billions of rupees has been made in development projects through the policy of transparency and efficiency. It is sanguine that our development projects are an example of their own with regard to quality and transparency and a new record has been set in the national history with the saving of Rs 682 billion in different schemes,” he added. The chief minister said that the government had also spread a network of farm-to-market roads and infrastructural developments in the province.

Shahbaz said that Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project was of prime importance in the transport sector as hundreds of thousands of commuters would daily use this facility.

Instead of making hollow claims, he said, the PML-N had taken practical steps for development and prosperity of people.

“Punjab enjoys a conspicuous status in the arena of development while the performance of so-called claimants had been evident to the people.

The performance of critics had been zero in their own province,” he added.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said public welfare projects had been completed with hard work by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and he had changed the face of the province with his unprecedented development works.

He added that development in Punjab was a role model for other provinces. Railways Minister Saad Rafiq said, “Heart of Shahbaz Sharif beats with the people,” adding that the chief minister had made the province fully developed with his hard work.