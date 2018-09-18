NA Speaker nominates members of Business Advisory Committee

ISLAMABAD : Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser in consultation with the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has nominated Members of Business Advisory Committee.

The Speaker nominated the members of the Business Advisory Committee in pursuance of Rule 212 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The Committee will comprise of Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pervez Khattak, Minister for Defence, Asad Umer, Minister for Finance, Revene and Economic Affairs, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Petroleum, Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Power Division, Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar, Federal Minister, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Housing and Works, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Railways, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA.

Ms Rubina Irfan, MNA. Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, MNA, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, MNA, Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA, Rana Sanaullah Khan, MNA, Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, MNA, Shazia Marri, MNA and Abdul Wasay, MNA.

