NA Speaker meets Rouhani, urges multi-dimensional ties

Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser Sunday called for greater interaction and people-to-people contact in the region for the sake of peace and development. He stressed the need for new synergies of parliamentary and economic cooperation among each other. He expressed these views while talking to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Hassan Rohani.

The Speaker said that Pakistan enjoys close cordial relations with our brotherly neighbor, Iran.

The shared sentiments of our friendship are deeply rooted in historical bonds spread over centuries of shared faith, culture, traditions and economic complementarities, he added. Recalling the recent statement of the Iranian Supreme leader in support of the Kashimiris, Asad Qaiser thanked President of Iran and Iranian government for supporting the Kashmir cause. The Kashmir issue is the long standing unresolved disputes which require resolution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, the Speaker said. Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rohani warmly welcomed the Pakistan’s Parliamentary delegation in Tehran and wished the safe stay in the beautiful capital of Iran. He stated that the Iran considered Pakistan as a very important brotherly neighboring Muslim country.

“The bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Iran have been maintained irrespective of any government in power both in Iran and Pakistan due to commonality of culture. Both of nations have deep links and it go down the long history and rich civilization” the Iranian President said. The Iranian president stressed upon the need to increase cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in the field of trade, commerce, energy and security. While meeting with Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Asad Qaiser said that the new government in Pakistan is committed to robust and friendly relations with Afghanistan.

Two countries are inter-linked and look towards each other with considerable expectations in many areas, he added. “The centuries old bonds and affinities of our people are the real strength of our bilateral relations and need to be leveraged effectively”, the Speaker said. Further, he stressed upon increasing interactions among the Parliamentarians of both countries could contribute in building trust and improving mutual understanding.

During the meeting, he said that unfortunately, security situation in Afghanistan remains a challenge. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan. “We believe that Pakistan is key stakeholder and major beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan,” he added. Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi, Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga stated that terrorism was a common threat and there was a need for concerted effort to fight this menace. He hoped that the conference would bear fruitful results since the Parliament, being the representative voice of people, was responsible to play a pivotal role for finding solution to all the prevailing challenges.

He also said that the bilateral trade between the two countries had declined over the last few years and, therefore, there was need to enhance economic and political relations. While meeting with the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Republic of China Chen Zhu, the Speaker National Assembly said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strategic cooperative partners. “We take pride in our friendship with China which is our iron bother. This friendship enjoys political, institutional and popular support in Pakistan” he added.

He said that strategic cooperative partnership between two countries is moving from strength to strength. It is an anchor for regional peace and stability. Pakistan would like to learn from Chinese experience of development, poverty eradication and fight against corruption, the Speaker said. He expressed his pleasure on strong Government to Government contacts between Pakistan and China. However, he stressed upon need to enhance and strengthen institutional linkages between the Parliaments of two brotherly countries. He also said that Pakistan had been making significant progress in CPEC project which would play a huge role in development and prosperity of both Nations. .

