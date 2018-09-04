NA Speaker for devising policies to ensure women’s rights

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) in the National Assembly is significant achievement of women parliamentarians.

He further said that the Caucus has provided them a forum where they could work for development, empowerment and emancipation of women above party politics.He expressed these views while talking with the general assembly of WPCin Parliament House on Tuesday.

He shared his experience when he was Speaker of KP Provincial Assembly and acknowledged the working and participation of WPC in KP Assembly with the participants of the meeting.

Highlighting the role of the Women Parliamentary Caucus, the Speaker said that the Caucus’ central task is to evolve consensus on gender issues on a bipartisan basis.

He said that there is no denying the fact that participation of the womenfolk is imperative for socio-economic development of a state and society. No headway in this regard can be made without their visible and active participation, he added.

“It’s high time we recognized the meaningful role of women and take substantial steps for ensuring equal participation of women by accepting the fact that the Constitution of Pakistan promises dignity, freedom and equality to all citizens and forbids discrimination on the basis of gender”, the Speaker added.

The Speaker said that women in our society are confronting severe problems regarding education, healthcare and employment.—INP

