ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated retired Justice Nasirul Mulk on his nomination as Caretaker Prime Minister.

In his felicitation message, the Speaker said that Nasirul Mulk is an eminent jurist of the country.

He said his nomination by all parliamentary parties shows their trust in his personality.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Imran Khan has also congratulated Nasirul Mulk on being nominated as caretaker Prime Minister.