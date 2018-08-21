NA Speaker, Dy speaker greet Muslims Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD : Asad Qaiser Speaker National Assembly has extended his warm greetings to the Muslims of the Pakistan and global on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his message, Speaker NA said that Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the great sacrifice laid down by Hazrat Ibrahim A.S. He said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim A.S. enshrines a wider message for the Muslims, that is the message of sacrificing for virtues, humanity, country fellows and also igniting the spirit of patience, tolerance and endurance.

The Speaker said that the Eid, day brings happiness for us; however the true joy relates with taking care of the needs of our poor brothers and sisters and to include them in our pleasures. “Our acts should help smoothen the social irregularities and promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity. Only then we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society”, he said.

He said that on this day, let us renew our pledge and pray for the prosperity and development of entire Muslim Ummah. He prayed to Almighty Allah to guide all the Muslims to tread right path and help them follow the true spirit of Islam. “May Allah help and protect us all. Amen”, he added.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri also felicitated Muslims in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha. He underlined the significance of this Islamic festive that strengthens the spirit of sacrifice and harmony among the Muslim Ummah and encompasses the under-privileged segments of the society in shared celebrations.

