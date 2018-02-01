NA Speaker, Dy Speaker condole death of provincial minister of Sindh

ISLAMABAD : Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker, National Assembly have condoled the assassinations of Provincial Minister of Sindh and former Federal Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his spouse.

In their separate condolence messages to bereaved family, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demises of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his spouse. The Speaker and Deputy paid rich tributes to political and social services of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani.

They termed the death of Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani a national loss and said that the country has deprived of a seasoned and sincere politician by his death. They said that his services in the field of politics will be remembered for a long time to come. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and fortitude to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Orignally published by NNI