NA Speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI MNAs

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has accepted resignations of 11 PTI member of the National Assembly. The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification to this effect.

According to a spokesperson of the National Assembly, notifications regarding the acceptance of resignations have been forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan for further action.

Those, whose resignations have been accepted, include Ali Muhammad Khan, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Farrukh Habib, Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Dr Mehrunnisa Shireen Mazari, and Shandana Gulzar,

It is pertinent to mention that these members had tendered their resignations from their National Assembly seats on 11 April this year.