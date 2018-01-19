NA slams Imran, Rashid remarks against parliament

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Thursday saw National Assembly members of some political parties fuming with anger in the lower house over offensive language used by the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid against the parliament at the public gathering held in Lahore on Wednesday.

To express its anger, the house passed a resolution denouncing in strongest terms the tirade of two leaders against the parliament.

Moved by Minister for Education Baligur Rehman , the resolution says the leaders who themselves are members of the parliament through their derogatory language hurt the sanctity of a constitutional institution.

“The parliament is the representative institution of two hundred million proud people of Pakistan. In fact by using the abusive language, the two leaders tried to insult the people of the country which is condemnable,” the resolution says.

The resolution reaffirmed that the stability and forward march of the country is linked with democracy which is inline with the vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the constitution.

The members of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf were not present in the house when the resolution was passed. At the Lahore gathering, Sheikh Rashid had repeatedly cursed the parliament and announced his resignation from his National Assembly seat. Imran Khan, voicing his support for Rashid, had also “cursed” the parliament.

Rising on a point of order, the foreign minister strongly regretted the insulting language used by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the parliament.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said one may resort to harsh criticism against the government or the individuals but nobody could be allowed to attack the supreme institution of parliament.

In his remarks, Leader of Opposition Khurshid Shah condemned the abusive language used against the parliament by the PTI Chairman. He said those criticizing the parliament have no future in politics. He said his party will continue to work for the sanctity of the parliament and strengthening of democracy.

Other members belonging to MQM, PPP, PML (N), Awami National Party, JUI (F), Balochistan National Party and PML (Z) denounced the abusive language of PTI chairman against the parliament.