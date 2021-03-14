NA shuts down for two days

STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD

All activities of the National Assembly have been suspended for two days until March 16 to prevent the spread of rising cases of the coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the administration department of the NA Secretariat.

All meetings of the NA standing, public accounts and special committees have also been cancelled.

The Capital Development Authority has been directed to disinfect all NA offices while instructions have been provided to staff to get themselves tested immediately in case of any Covid-19 symptoms.

Masks have also been made mandatory for entry into the NA Secretariat.

The notification said the NA offices would be allowed to recall staff from March 17 while office hours would be from 10am to 4pm.