President Dr Arif Alvi, under Article 54(1) of the Constitution, has summoned the National Assembly session on the advice of PM Shehbaz Sharif at 4 pm on Monday.

As per the details, the NA session will be held at Parliament House and Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will preside over the session. It will be the first session of the House after the ouster of Imran Khan-led government.