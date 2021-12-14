NA session summoned on Dec 22

President Dr Arif Alvi, in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has summoned session of the National Assembly on December 22.

The session of the National Assembly will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm, said a notification.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, debate on Sialkot lynching incident will be held in the National Assembly and Senate next week.

Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has also held a consultation meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss the matter.Reportedly, Senate session has been summoned on December 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara was assaulted by a mob of hundreds of people before being dragged into the streets and set on fire in Sialkot, where he helped run a sports equipment factory.

Workers at the factory had accused him of committing blasphemy.