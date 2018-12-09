NA session starts today

Islamabad

The 6th session of National Assembly (NA) will commence from today (Monday) at Parliament House. Speaker NA Asad Qaiser will chair the session.

Important national issues besides routine proceeding will be taken into consideration.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif to attend the assembly session. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has already issued the production order for detained opposition leader for the session.

The Speaker has directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and concerned authorities to bring Shahbaz Sharif to attend the session of the National Assembly on a daily basis under the rules.

”Presence of Opposition leader Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during the said session was necessary, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the business in the National Assembly 2007, the Speaker has been pleased to summon Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” the Speaker stated in a production order issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. The Speaker directed the concerned authorities to produce the opposition leader at the commencement of each sitting of the said session.

Shahbaz Sharif was in custody due to ongoing investigation of National Accountability Bureau, Lahore in a case of Punjab Land Development Company and Lahore Development Authority.

