NA session called on October 17

ISLAMABAD : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday summoned a session of the Lower House on October 17.

The NA session will begin at 11am on next Wednesday in the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has called for a NA and Senate session at the Parliament House gate today (Thursday) over the arrest of opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Reacting to the summoning of the NA session, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party will hold a meeting Thursday to protest against the date fixed for the session.

“We had requisitioned that a NA session be called soon, however, the NA speaker has summoned it on October 17,” she lamented.

Former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has also been meeting with leaders of opposition parties regarding holding sessions outside the assemblies.

The PML-N, during the meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC), decided to protest inside the Parliament over Shehbaz’s arrest. The party had also given a deadline which expired on Tuesday for summoning sessions of the National and Punjab assemblies.

Speaking to media after the CEC meeting, Rana Sanaullah had said that they had submitted requisitions for summoning sessions of both the assemblies and that if they were not called, they would conduct the sessions outside the respective assemblies.

