NA session adjourned for lack of quorum

As the National Assembly (NA) session commenced on Friday, opposition continued protests against inflammatory speech of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firebrand Murad Saeed he delivered on Thursday.

Earlier, the state minister for communications Murad Saeed charged strong criticism at all opposition leaders of different political parties. He objected those calling Prime Minister Imran Khan as ‘selected PM’, saying that ‘selected prime minister’ was the person who got the top post after creation of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad in 90s era. Slamming the Pakistan People’s Party leadership, Saeed alleged that the PPP leadership ruined Sindh province through corrupt practices.

uring the Friday’s session, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked the speaker to decide whether to run the session or not. Responding to the opposition’s protest, human rights minister Shireen Mazari took the floor, said that the opposition leaders were not threatening the government. However, the NA session was adjourned over lack of quorum citing the current situation.—INP

