NA, Senate denounce massacre of Palestinian protestors

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday separately passed resolutions strongly condemning unleashing of state terrorism by Israel against innocent and defenseless Palestinian protestors in Gaza.

In the upper house, the resolution was tabled by leader of the House Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, which also rejected US decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem since it is a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The resolution condemned the state terrorism of Israel and reaffirmed the support and solidarity of Pakistan to the just cause of Palestine.

It said Israel and India are committing crime against the humanity in Israeli occupied Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir by killing defenseless civilians and willfully violating resolutions and the charter.

The Senate paid salute to the heroism, valor and sacrifices of people of Palestine who are resisting the repression of Israeli occupation army through their blood, sweat and tears.

The Senate urged the government of Pakistan to coordinate with the international community to raise these human rights violations globally in a view to seeking final settlement of both Palestine and Kashmir disputes in accordance with the UN resolution.

In the National Assembly, the condemnation resolution was moved by PTI’s Shireen Mazari which was adopted unanimously. It urged the United Nations Security Council and the international community to take action against the massacre of Palestinian people. Palestinians on Tuesday marked the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. It comes a day after the United States transferred its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem in a move that was widely condemned. Most of the 60 Gazans who died on Monday were shot by Israeli snipers.