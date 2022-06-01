NA seats reduced to 336 in preliminary delimitation of constituencies

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reduced the number of seats in the national assembly to 336 on Tuesday in its preliminary delimitation of constituencies.

A notification issued by the institution shows that the number of general seats in the national assembly was reduced from 272 to 266.

In addition to the 266 general seats, 60 seats are reserved for women, while 10 seats are allotted to minorities.

As per the preliminary delimitation, Balochistan will have 16 general seats, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 45, Punjab 141, and Sindh will have 61 general seats in the NA. Whereas Islamabad will have 3 seats.

According to the details, a constituency in the provinces needs to have the following population to get a seat in the NA:

Punjab: 780,069

Sindh: 784,500

KPK: 788,933

Balochistan: 770,946

Federal Capital: 667,789

Seats in Provincial assemblies

In addition to the outlining of seats in the national assembly, the report also gives details about the delimitation of provincial assembly constituencies, which are as follows:

The ECP had initiated the delimitation exercise afresh in accordance with the number of seats in the national and provincial assemblies on April 11, 2022, as specified in Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution.

