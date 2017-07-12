NA recommends ‘right to free, compulsory education bill’

Senate standing committee on education approves Quran Bill 2017

Islamabad

The Committee on Tuesday unanimously recommended to pass ‘The Right to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017’ with proposed amendments. National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat met under the chairmanship of MNA Muhammad Hayat Khan here at Parliament House. The Committee directed that Printing Corporation of Pakistan (PCP) may expedite the process of procurement of printing machinery as per PPRA rules to meet the requirements of printing especially during the upcoming general elections. The Committee directed that CA&AD may pursue the case with CDA effectively to get the possession of remaining land for extension of NIRM hospital and report to the Committee in the meeting.

The expressed strong displeasure over the failure of Liver Transplant Center, PIMS which could not be functional due to lack of coordination and mismanagement of PIMS administration. The Committee decided to fetch kind attention of the Hon. Prime Minster of Pakistan towards the said issue in order to make it functional without further delay. The Committee also expressed concern over the stoppage of visa by Indian embassy to the patients of liver transplant and recommended that concerned authorities may take up the issue with Indian embassy for amicable solution.

The following MNAs Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Syed Javed Ali Shah, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Ms. Parveen masood Bhatti, Ms. Nighat Parveen Mir, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem, Mrs. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Ms. FArhana Qamar, Mr. Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Rana Qasim Noon, Dr. Marheen Razaq Bhutto, Mr. Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Moulvi Agha Muhammad, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Ali Raza Abidi and mover the Bill Dr. Fouzia Hameed were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday in its meeting reviewed and passed the Quran Education Bill 2017 which will be now presented in the Senate for approval as it has already been approved by National Assembly. The body meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, and also attended by the Minister for Education Engr Baligh ur Rahman, Chairperson NCHD Razina Alam Khan, Senator Sehar Kamran, Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Senator Azam Khan sawati, ED HEC Dr Arshad, Chairman FBISE, Chairman IBCC and other officials.

The minister for education assured the committee that the bill would be implemented with the consultation of Ulema of all schools of thought. The minister told the body that bill would only be implemented on muslim students of federal public-private schools, while provinces are independent in this regard. He briefed the body that from class 1 to 5 only Reading of Quran would be taught while from class 6th to 12th the easy and simple translation of the Quran would be taught. The Holy Quran Reading and Translation would be taught in the period of Islamic Studies. He said the curriculum from class 1 to 5 of federal schools was being changed adding that the subject of ethics was being included in the primary classes for non muslim students.—APP