NA prorogued sans discussing FATA reforms bill

Govt assures to present bill in next session

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Current session of the National Assembly was marred by lack of quorum due to continuous boycott of the entire opposition over non presentation of FATA reforms bill. The session was prorogued on Thursday without taking up FATA reforms bill for consideration despite assurances by the government that it will be presented in the house on Thursday.

Consultations held by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi with the JUI (F) Jirga were not fruitful as the JUI-F did not agree on merger. Thursday again saw the opposition staging a walkout from the National Assembly proceedings, as the FATA Reforms Bill for the region’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained out off agenda..

Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq adjourned the session for lack of the quorum, after leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party and other opposition parties walked out of the session.

The Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch said the government remained committed to implement the FATA reforms.

“The FATA reforms will be implemented in accordance with the wishes of the region’s citizens,” he said. The bill will be presented in the next session after developing consensus amongst the government’s allies.

“Give us some more time for the bill, it will be tabled soon. The people of FATA will be given their due rights,” the minister added. The Minister said that every decision will be taken in the best interest of the country and the people of tribal areas.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar lamented that the FATA Reforms Bill was dropped from the agenda of the house overnight and demanded that the government present the bill in the assembly.

The issue of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas’ (FATA) merger with KP is one of the pending matters for the incumbent government and has dominated the political discourse of the country in recent weeks.