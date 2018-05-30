NA passes ‘The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2018’

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly on Wednesday passed The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The bill was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed.

The house observed one minute silence over the killing of social activist and trader Charanjeet Singh in Peshawar.

Rising on points of order, members representing different political parties commended the overall performance of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

They said the Speaker, during his tenure, carried out the entire legislation process in a well and coordinated manner.

Earlier, the national assembly resumed its session at the parliament house in Islamabad today with speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.