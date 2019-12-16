NA passes resolution against India’s discriminatory law excluding Muslims

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Indian government over discriminatory legislation against Muslims and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

Tabled by Federal Minister for Special Education Shafqat Mehmood, the resolution condemned India for passing the controversial citizenship act that grants nationality to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015.

Talking about the matter in the National Assembly, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq said it was time to tell the entire world about the mindset which is “no longer confined to Kashmir but it is plaguing the whole India”. He stressed the need for a diplomatic offensive and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should highlight the issue all over the world.

Khurram Dastagir, another PML-N MNA, said that India annexed occupied Kashmir 134 days ago and the Pakistani government did nothing practically for the people of the region. He said the government seemed to be paralysed at the diplomatic level.

“It seems that the government has accepted the annexation of Kashmir by India,” he said, adding that the people of Pakistan have not accepted the alleged move.

Dr Darshan of the PML-N said the entire Hindu community of Pakistan condemned Modi’s recent actions.

PPP leader Hina Rabbani Khar also called for convening a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss the two issues.