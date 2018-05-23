NA passes Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Bills 2018

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Bill, 2018.

The bill moved by Minister of State for Maritime Affairs Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal is aimed at preventing trafficking in persons especially women and children.

The object of the bill is to target the criminals who exploit desperate people and to protect and assist victims of trafficking. The bill addresses three specific areas including prevention and combating of trafficking, protection and assistance of victims.

Under the bill, any person or group who commits an offense of trafficking shall be liable to imprisonment from seven years up to fourteen years and fine up to two million rupees keeping in view the nature of the crime. An offense under this bill shall be cognizable and non-bailable.