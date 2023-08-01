Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Legislators in Lower House of Parliament on Monday passed seven government bills including the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which aims to amend the Pakistan Army Act 1952.

The Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to amend provision of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, so as to provide the structural underpinnings of raising and maintaining the Army.

As per the Bill, Pakistan Army upon direction or with the concurrence of relevant authorities of the government, may directly or indirectly, carry out activities related to national development and advancement of national or strategic interest. The Bill also bars dual nationals to take commission in the armed forces. It authorizes the Federal Government, in extra ordinary circumstance, to retain any person of the army compulsorily in service upto sixty years of age with the recommendation of the Army Chief. Any person guilty of disclosing any information, acquired in official capacity which is or may be prejudicial to the security and interest of Pakistan or the Armed Forces will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term up to five years.

The Bill further recommends that a person shall not engage in political activity of any kind within a period of two years from the date of his retirement, release, resignation, discharged, removal or dismissal from the service. Besides, any person remained posted, employed, seconded, tasked or otherwise attached on sensitive duties, shall not take part in political activities during a period of five years from the date of his retirement.

The legislation also forbids a personnel from entering into employment consultation or other engagement with an entity having conflict of interest with any of the activities of the Armed Forces of Pakistan or its affiliated entities in a manner or position that utilizes the skills or experience acquired during association with Armed forces. However, this provision will not apply on employment made after prior approval from the Army Chief. Any person guilty of offence will be punish with imprisonment for a term of upto two years or with fine not exceeding five hundred thousand rupees or both.

The Bill also deals with the electronic crimes under which a personnel, involved in undermining, ridiculing or scandalizing the Armed Forces shall be punished. Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar made it clear that no provision of this bill is applicable on civilians.