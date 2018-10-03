NA passes Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018

ISLAMABAD : The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 with a majority.

Finance Minister Asad Umar presented the supplementary finance bill as NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired a session of the National Assembly.

As the NA speaker initiated the voting process on the bill through verbal voting, opposition members challenged Clause 2 of the amendment and demanded that there should be headcount on it.

The NA speaker approved the request and during the headcount, 158 voted in favour of Clause 2 while 120 opposed it.

A clause-wise approval of the bill was then sought in the assembly. The last amendment in the bill was presented by a Pakistan Peoples Party member and was regarding the increase in salaries of lawmakers and a request for the right to withdraw pension.

Finance Minister Umar objected to the recommended amendment and said, “It cannot be approved as the country’s economy is not in a state to allow it.”

The National Assembly then rejected four amendments put forth by the opposition, and approved the bill through majority votes.

The NA session was then adjourned.

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar said the government is going after tax evaders as well as gleaning information about big bank account holders in renewed action.

“We’re being held accountable for not doing 40 years’ reforms within first 40 days. In past, smaller provinces were not given due attention. We also need to rectify those mistakes of past governments”, said the finance minister while speaking at the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

He informed that the previous government spent Rs 61 billion on development projects, adding that the incumbent government will spend more amount on those projects in comparison to the last year.

“The state has the muscle to deal with tax evaders, said, Umar, adding 169 non-filers have been issued notices to come within the tax net.

He went on to say that ‘economic policies of Zardari era were the worst. Following footsteps was PML-N that even robbed labors of their rightful money. Steel Mills is not operational for past 3 years, while PIA is also indebted,” he claimed.

The minister said: “We have to fix the mistakes of the past. This year we will spend more funds on development than what was spent in previous year.”

Mr. Umar said the permission to buy properties and cars for non-filers had been revoked. “File tax returns and be eligible to buy properties and cars,” he said.

Later, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif asked the minister whether PML-N’s claim of ridding the country of load-shedding was wrong. He said the finance minister’s speech lacked truth.

“We had promised to end load-shedding countrywide and we successfully did that…is it right or wrong,” asked Shehbaz.

Speaker Asad Qaisar gave the floor to the finance minister to respond and he said: “If Kalat, Pishin, Quetta, DI Khan, Vehari, Larkana, Jacobabad… are not counted as Pakistani cities, then I can accept that country has been rid of load-shedding.”

He said the majority of the cities were still experiencing prolonged power outages. “Even my constituency in Islamabad is suffering from load-shedding,” he added.

