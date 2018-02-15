NA passes Child Protection, Juvenile Justice System Bills

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The government has prepared Civilian Victims of Terrorism (Relief and Rehabilitation) to provide compensation to Civilian Victims of terrorism.Law Minister Mahmood Bashir Virk told the National Assembly on Wednesday during question hour that the bill has been forwarded to the concerned division for further processing.

The Law Minister said that dispensation of justice to the masses is one of the top priorities of the present government. He said a Law reforms committee constituted by the Prime Minister has prepared bills to help reduce burden on courts and streamline the procedures for effective administration of justice.

The House passed three bills. These included The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection Bill, 2017, The Juvenile Justice System Bill, 2017 and The National University of Technology Bill, 2018.

Highlighting the salient features of The Juvenile Justice System Bill, Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar informed the House that it envisages establishment of special institutions and a board for protection of child from any kind of abuse. He said under this bill a special welfare fund will also be established.

Minister of State for Communication Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry told the House that motorway projects are being executed with speed to improve connectivity in the country.

He said that Lahore-Abdul-Hakeem M-3, Gojra-Shorkot section of M-4, Shorkot-Khanewal, Lahore-Sialkot and Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 projects will be completed this year. He said that D.I.Khan-Hakla and Sukkur-Multan sections of motorway will be completed by next year. He said the funds for these projects are being provided by the government, EXIM Bank of China and the Asian Development Bank.