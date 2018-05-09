NA passes bill ensuring rights of transgenders

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Tuesday was probably the last private members day of the present National Assembly before the next general elections during which the lower house passed several key bills.

The foremost amongst them was Federal Minister Mari Memon’s Acid and Burn Crime Bill which aims at making provisions to specifically criminalise acid and burn-related violence by providing a fair and speedy trial of such heinous offences and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto (The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2017].

The House adopted all the amendments moved by Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Syed Naveed Qamar. The bill offers free medical treatment and rehabilitation for acid burn victims, besides outlining a process for conducting trials of accused in the shortest possible time.

She expressed the confidence the initiative will help reduce acid-related crime incidents.

Meanwhile, the House also passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill 2017.

The bill, moved by MNA Shazia Marri, prohibits the employment of children to regulate the employment of adolescents in certain occupation and work. Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Marri thanked all the members in helping pass the bill and expressed the hope that it would help speedy trial of such incidents.

The lower house also approved the protection of rights of transgender persons

Syed Naveed Qamar of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) piloted the bill to provide protection, relief and rehabilitation of rights to transgender persons.

The bill was opposed by JUI-F lawmaker Naeema Kishwer who said it should be referred to the standing committee for detailed deliberation.

JUI-F lawmaker moved a motion and amendments to refer the bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology and the standing committee.

However, her amendments were rejected.

PPP’s Naveed Qamar said that detailed discussions were carried out by the Standing Committee of Senate and requested the House to pass the bill. Under this bill, the transgender will be able able to register to obtain a driver’s licence and passport. They will the option to get their gender changed in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) records. Harassment of transgenders will be prohibited in and outside their homes.

They will not be discriminated against by educational institutions, employers, in trade and health services, and when using public transport and buying or selling or renting property.

The government will establish a safe house for transgenders and provide them medical and educational facilities and psychological counseling. Separate rooms will be established at jails where transgenders could be detained.In addition to all basic rights, they will be entitled to inherit property.

The government will take steps to ensure employment opportunities for transgenders. Transgenders will have the right to vote in all national, provincial and local government elections and they will not be discriminated against in their pursuit of a public office. Anyone found guilty of forcing a transgender person to beg will be sentenced to six months in prison and served a fine of Rs50,000.