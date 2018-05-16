NA passed 136 laws, accomplished landmark achievements in five years: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD : Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the Lower House of the Parliament passed highest number of laws and accomplished landmark achievements during the last five years.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Parliamentary Reporters Association in his honour here on Wednesday, Sardar Ayaz said that 136 laws were passed and out of them 49 laws were very significant importance such as Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, Election Act, Right to Access to Information Act, The Public Interest Disclosure Act, The Witness Protection and Security and Benefit Act and Hindu Marriage Act.

He said that the National Assembly also passed four constitutional acts, two of them were regarding counter terrorism efforts and two for improving the electoral system.

The Speaker NA said first time in the history of National Assembly seven bills were passed in the joint sitting out of which four were private member bills. He also highlighted that 16 private members bills became laws during the tenure of incumbent assembly.

He said all the issues of national importance came under discussion in the House and opposition was provided full opportunities to give its point of views on these issues. He said the current National Assembly had also distinction to pass six budgets during its tenure.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the parliamentary committee on National Security and Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor had been constituted.

He said performance of the standing committees remained tremendous and out of 34 standing committees the 10 were headed by the opposition.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said to enhance the working and performance of the National Assembly various initiatives, including formation of Strategic Plan Establishment of Legislative Council, introduction of Parliamentary Studies Programme in top universities of the country, conducting in house on job training of secretariat staff had been taken during the tenure of the present assembly.

He said the Parliament was the first of its kind in the World to have its fully functional Sustainable Development Goals Secretariat.

The Speaker NA said it was also a matter of honour that the Parliament was first one in the world of being “Go Green” by shifting completely on the solar energy.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said first ever energy audit of the Parliament House was conducted during this tenure which enabled us to explore alternative sources of energy.

He said he raised the Kashmir issue on every international forum and succeeded to get three unanimous resolutions on Kashmir passed from the Parliamentary Union of Islamic countries.

The Speaker NA said both houses of the Parliament had passed more than half a dozen resolutions to strongly denounce the reprehensible acts of unprecedented state terrorism and violation of human rights by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that to highlight positive image of Pakistan in the World, 88 Parliamentary Friendship Groups had been formulated in the National Assembly with sister parliaments around the world.