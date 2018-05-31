NA last session: Lower House passes record 187 laws in last five years: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says the Lower House has passed record 187 laws in last five years.

Giving his last speech in the assembly, he said this parliament has passed 57 new laws, six finance acts, five constitution amendments, three amendments (repeal) and eighty-two amendments were made in existing laws.

He thanked the opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah, parliamentary leaders of political parties, women lawmakers, opposition and treasury benches for their cooperation in running the business of the house. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab has said the parliament is going to complete its five years term with the cooperation of all the law makers for their commitment to strengthen democracy in the country. He said the government enjoyed opposition support in getting several bills passed from the House.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada offered Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to contest next general election from his native constituency. He urged youth to highlight good things of Pakistan on social media. Shireen Mazari said PTI has played opposition role very effectively. She said we have learnt a good experience during our tenure in the House. Imran Khattak said he is going to complete his term with good and bitter memories for being a part of this august House.

The House today passed “The President’s Salary, Allowance and Privileges (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

The bill was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab.

It provides further to amend the President’s Salary, Allowance and Privileges Act, 1975.Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman informed the House that an inquiry has been ordered against an examiner of the federal board for allegations of harassment.

Taking floor in the National Assembly, he said action has been taken against the said examiner on a complaint by MNA Shaza Fatima Khawaja about harassing girl students.

He said the federal board has been directed to not depute such people for conducting examinations. He said misbehave or harassment of girls student is totally unacceptable and intolerable.