NA fails to take up entire agenda items, except few questions

Staff Report Islamabad

The government on Wednesday again failed to run National Assembly properly and the opposition remained successful to compel the Speaker to adjourn the House due to lack of quorum.

When the Speaker could not allow PML-N leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi to question during question-hour, the later pointed out lack of quorum and then the entire opposition members come out from the House.

As the PTI own legislators did not take interest to come and resolve the numbers shortage issue, then the Speaker NA has no option but to adjourn the House.

Earlier, the House was informed that Pakistan is committed to ensure promotion and protection of women rights by adopting all possible measures.

Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand told the House during Question Hour, that a project titled Human Rights Program with special focus on rights of women and children has been launched to protect rights of the women and children.

Lal Chand said Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centres are also working in the Capital Territory to provide services including shelter and legal support to women victims of violence.

The Parliamentary Secretary said a gender protection unit has also been established in the Federal Capital with the helpline 8090 to rescue the victims of gender-based violence.

Responding to another question, the Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said that Rs20 million have been earmarked for the construction of 132KV Grid Station in Kallat. He said Rs10 million has been released so far and project will be completed by

June next year.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the House that government is ready to provide funds to set up model courts in the country to dispense justice. The House will now resume on Friday at 11 a.m.