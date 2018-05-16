NA Energy committee for timely completion of gas dev schemes

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy, Tuesday, directed Gas Companies to initiate work on the development schemes for which funds had been released.

While discussing the implementation status of its previous recommendations, committee directed Gas Distribution Companies for completion of Gas Development Schemes under Prime Minister’s SDGs program within the stipulated time lines.

The Committee met here with Rana Afzal Hussain in the chair and expressed satisfaction on the pace of work on the schemes been carried out under the SDGs Program.

The Committee while discussing the termination of services of Contractual Sub-Engineers by Gas Distribution Companies and issue of point to point pay fixation of sacked employees later re-instated under Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act, 2010, directed Petroleum Division to hold inquiry and submit its findings within three days.

The Committee also directed PSO Management to re-assess the opening of PSO Depot in Kohat. The Committee was apprised that the Depot was closed down in year 2008 after attack by terrorists.

The Committee disposed off the complaints of Siraj Muhammad Khan, MNA and Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan, MNA on the assurance of the Managing Director for redressal of their complaints regarding delay and mismanagement on Gas Development Schemes in their respective constituencies.