NA Energy body for timely completion of electrification schemes

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy, Tuesday, directed the power distribution companies to complete the ongoing electrification schemes being carried out under the PM’s sustainable development goals schemes within the stipulated timelines.

The committee also expressed its satisfaction on the implementation status of the recommendations of the Committee regarding Power Division, M/o Energy made in its previous meetings.

The Committee asked the Power Division to ensure supply of required material to all the power distribution companies, in this regard. The committee appreciated the mechanism devised by the companies for redressal of overbilling complaints of the domestic consumers.

The Committee also asked the Power Division to devise a policy regarding shifting of high tension power lines from the residential areas throughout the country. The Committee deferred the agenda regarding Petroleum Division for its next meeting.