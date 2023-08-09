The summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly will be moved today (Wednesday), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday.

“After completing our tenure, I will write to the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assembly,” the prime minister said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

The premier said the caretaker setup will take the reins of the government. The current assembly’s tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections are supposed to take place within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

But, after the Council of Common Interests in its meeting last week approved the census 2023, the general elections scheduled for November are likely to be delayed till next year as Election Commission of Pakistan is now required to carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies.

An official statement issued following the CCI meeting said the new census results were approved by all members including four chief ministers with consensus.

Earlier Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz said that he will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Wednesday) to hold a consultation on the name of the caretaker prime minister. He said he will present three names finalised for caretaker prime minister slot to PM Shehbaz.

Names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Justice Shakeel Baloch among others have emerged for the interim premier’s slot but the incumbent government has not confirmed any of them.

Under the Constitution, if the prime minister and the leader of the opposition failed to agree on any name, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee.

And in case the parliamentary committee does not reach any conclusion, the matter will be left for the Election Commission of Pakistan to decide.

“I hope to have a meet