Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified that the date of dissolution of the National Assembly has not been decided yet amid reports that the two major parties in ruling coalition including PML-N and PPP had agreed to dissolve the lower house on August 8.

“The date [of dissolution of National Assembly] will be decided in consultation with the PDM and allied parties,” Marriyum wrote on her official Twitter handle on Tuesday. As per the Constitution, as soon as the assembly completes its term, election would be held 60 days after its dissolution. However, an early dissolution – even by a single day – allows elections within 90 days.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Pakistan People’s Party have agreed to dissolve the National Assembly on August 8.

The five-year constitutional term of the incumbent National Assembly expires on August 12 at midnight, four days after the date on which both parties have reportedly agreed to dissolve the legislature.