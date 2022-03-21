NA crucial session on no-trust motion on March 25

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session of the lower house to deliberate on the opposition’s no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 25 (Friday) at 11am.

The session, which will be the 41st of the current National Assembly, was summoned after the joint opposition made the requisition for it under Article 54 of the Constitution along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on March 8.

According to Article 54, once a session of the National Assembly has been requisitioned with signatures of at least 25 per cent of the members on it, the speaker has a maximum of 14 days to summon a session.

Therefore, the speaker had to call the lower house in session by March 22. However, according to a notification issued from the NA Secretariat, a motion was adopted by the National Assembly on January 21 to allow the exclusive use of its chamber for the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Countries Council of Foreign Ministers on March 22 and 23.