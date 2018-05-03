NA condemns MPs’ misogynist remarks

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the abusive language used by some parliamentarians against the female PTI supporters and workers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Shireen Mazari moved the resolution but it was changed three times on the objection of Speaker Ayaz Sadiq before being passed unanimously.

The first draft of the resolution named Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali were removed from the resolution on the objection of the speaker.

Mazari demanded that the lawmakers should apologise for their derogatory remarks on the floor of the house.She said remarks by some politicians against PTI women are deplorable and such things do not suit opinion leaders.

Shazia Murree of PPP said the problem is of mindset. The women are being under-estimated. She condemned the remarks against women.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb of PML-N said Islam gives high value to respect and dignity of women. She said Chief Minister Punjab apologized for remarks made by a provincial minister. Ayesha Syed of Jamat-e-Islami said the stature of women is high in our society and we should avoid targeting them in our political statements.

Shahida Akhtar of JUI-F said we have strong values and traditions and we should not deviate from these. Woman is respectable in every role and her degradation should be condemned.

Rana Sanaullah is not the only Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader who has drawn ire in the past few days over his misogynist remarks.

Federal Minister Tallal Chaudhry, at a separate press conference, had said: “We don’t ask whose house you [Imran Khan] stay at when you visit London. It is another matter altogether what you do over there. When it comes to your wife, she remains veiled, but our mothers and sisters are for display?”

A third PML-N leader, Abid Sher Ali, issued derogatory remarks against PTI’s Shireen Mazari while addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday night.

Abid Sher Ali said that while Mazari was protesting against Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s budget speech in the National Assembly, she had said: “Don’t touch me.” “What is there to touch?” he asked the crowd.

Meanwhile, Opening the debate on budget 2018-19, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said the country is facing huge problems due to rising population and declining natural resources. He said proper policies have not been devised to overcome the problems being faced by the populace.

Criticizing the appointment of Finance Minister, he said his party rejects the budget as unconstitutional saying the government had no right to present a full year’s budget when its tenure was due to end on May 31.

He said the government took huge loans and put additional burden on the masses of the country. Syed Khursheed Shah said parliament is a supreme institution and its sanctity should be upheld by all. He said it is need of the hour that all politicians make unanimous decisions on issues of national importance. He said government has to pay 14 percent interest on circular debt each year which could not be managed over the course of last five years.

Leader of the Opposition in Lower House of the Parliament said the budget deficit is widening. He said in 2013, debt to GDP ratio was 60 percent which is now close to 70 percent and above the legal ratio allowed by the parliament through legislation. Syed Khursheed Shah said government claimed to give 184 billion rupees relief to the people but on the other hand it put a burden of four hundred billion rupees in petroleum levy and other taxes.