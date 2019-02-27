NA Committee recommends to allocate Rs 1517m for 8 schools

National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Wednesday unanimously recommended to allocate Rs.1,517.767 million for the proposed demand of eight on-going schemes under PSDP 2019-20.

The meeting was held here under the Chairmanship of MNA Mian Najeeb ud Din Awaisi who welcomed the members and participants of the meeting.

The committee also recommended the authorities concerned to allocate Rs. 2,070.440 million for nine approved schemes, while Rs.11,312.681 million for 17 new un-approved schemes.

On the occasion, the chairman also invited the members to raise their expression of opinions before the meeting on the scrutiny of the budgetary proposals of the Ministry of Federal Educational and Professional Training relating to the Public Sector Development Program for the Financial Year, 2019-20.

The Additional Secretary, ministry of education briefed the committee in this regard but the members could not satisfy on the replies of his queries.

However, all the members requested the Additional Secretary that back ground/snap-short or clear report of each project should be attached hence-forth for the facilitation of the members of the committee.

The meeting was attended by the Members National Assembly (MNAs) including Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Andleeb Abbas, Ghazala Saifi, Tashfeen Safdar, Farukh Khan, Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Mussarat Rafiq Maheasr, Dr. Shazia Sobia and Aslam Soomro Asmatullah.—APP

