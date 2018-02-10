NA commerce body okays MoC’s Rs25,626.577m PSDP proposals

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile recommended PSDP proposals of M/o Commerce and Textile amounting to Rs25, 626.577 million for the financial year 2018-19.

Commerce committee met here with Siraj Muhammad Khan in the chair and was separately apprised about the proposed PSDP of Commerce and Textile Divisions.

The Additional Secretary, Commerce Division informed that the Division had proposed allocation of PSDP fund amounting to Rs8550 million for financial year 2018-19 for seven projects relating to establishment of new Exp-Canters at Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad, expansion/remodelling of Expo-Center at Karachi, provision hostel and transport facility to student at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design, Lahore and an ongoing project relating to Expo-Center at Peshawar.

Later the Secretary, Textile Division apprised the Committee about the proposed PSDP allocation for the project of Textile Division. He informed that Rs11012.372 million had been proposed for 5 new projects whereas Rs6064.205 had been proposed for 7 projects which were being resubmitted for approval by the Planning and Development Division.

Apprising the Committee about the new projects, the Secretary said that those projects related to establishment of National Textile University (NTU) Campus at Quetta, Garment City Project at Karachi, construction of new library at NTU campus at Faisalabad and implementation of system for standardization of high quality cotton.

Apprising about the projects being resubmitted for approval related to PM Skill development program for Textile Industry and studies for climatic change, recycling of organic wastes, restoration of soil fertility and cost management in cotton production and marketing.

The Committee after thorough discussion recommended the entire proposed PSDP of the Ministry for inclusion in Budget for next financial year. The Committee expressed satisfaction on the progress/implementation of the Committee’s recommendations by the Divisions concerned.

The Committee directed Commerce Division to expedite the proposed amendment in Pakistan Tobacco Board Act which would ensure supply of registered and certified Tobacco seed to the growers.