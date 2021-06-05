NA budget session summoned on June 11

Observer Report Islamabad

Federal government has convened a session of the National Assembly on June 11 to table the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22.

The session was convened after a meeting between Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday.

During the meeting, the two finalized the budget schedule besides discussing parliamentary and national affairs.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the assembly and later it will also be tabled before Senate. The debate on it will be concluded by 28 June.

Babar Awan said after the meeting that the government was confident that the budget would sail through the Lower House of the Parliament.

“We will be presenting a people-friendly budget,” he said. According to a report quoting sources, the total outlay of the federal budget is estimated at Rs8400 billion, with a recommendation of upto 10 to 15 percent increase in salaries of the government employees.