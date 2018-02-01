NA body takes notice of non-allotment of govt accommodations

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Housing and Works Wednesday discussed the problems being faced by the National Assembly employees in allotment of government accommodation.

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House with Mian Abdul Mannan in the chair, took serious notice of non-allotment of the government accommodation to the employees of constitutional bodies, particularly Senate and National Assembly.

It also observed that the Ministry of Housing and Working had initiated the Thallian project without any preparation.

The Housing Foundation Director General briefed the committee about Bhara Kahu and Thallian projects. The Bhara Kahu project was under sub-judice ine the Supreme Court.

The committee decided to discuss the Bhara Kahu and Thallian projects again on February 9.

Briefing the committee about the G-13 Sector project, the Housing Foundation Director General said 15-storey buildings would be constructed and 75% of them would be allotted to government officials for Rs 4,000 per square foot and 25% to private members for Rs 8,000 per square foot. The government employees had been given subsidy in the project, he dded.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Rana Zahid Hussain Khan, Sahibzada Faiz-ul-Hassan, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Tahira Auranzeb, Khalida Mansoor, Shahida Rehmani, Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani, Sajid Nawaz and Engineer Muhammad Usman Badini.—APP

Related