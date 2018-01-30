NA body seeks briefing from PC on PIA Privatization

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization, Monday, appreciated the overall performance of the Ministry about the recovery of amount and efforts in this regard. The Committee asked Ministry to brief the Committee regarding the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in its next meeting.

Committee met here with Chairman Syed Imran Ahmed Shah in the chair and was briefed by the Minister of Privatization regarding the implementation status of previous recommendations of the meetings held on November and December the last.

He briefed that the ministry has reviewed all privatization, transaction wherein recovery of outstanding amount from the defaulter brayers, is pending, on case to case basis. As per law the Final Notice to the defaulter has been served before the matter is referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Committee recommended that the Ministry shall update the Committee regarding the status, replies, litigation, recovery and references to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the outstanding amount and defaulter buyers.

He also briefed that a reference through the Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Industry and Production has already been sent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 18-12-2017 regarding the Pakistan Steel Mills.

The Committee showed satisfaction in this regard and decided that no more reference is required to refer National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He also briefed regarding privatization of Pakistan Telecommunications Company (PTCL) and replied the questions of Committee.