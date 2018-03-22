NA body seeks briefing from PC on Pak Postal Services’ privatization

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization, Wednesday, sought detailed briefing from the Privatization Commission on the privatization of Pakistan Postal Services in its next meeting.

The Committee met here with Syed Imran Ahmed Shah in the chair and appreciated the overall performance of Privatization Commission regarding privatization of state owned loss-making entities.

Minister of Privatization Daiyal Aziz briefed the committee regarding the implementation status of previous recommendations of the house as well as procedural steps and recommendations made by the Financial Advisory Consortium (FAC) for Privatization of PIA and the steps had been taken up by the Ministry.

He briefed about the historical background of PIACL transaction, formational of restructuring and divestment strategy and its implementation (Phase-I), facilitating private sector partnership in the core operations of PIAC leading to successful closure of the transaction. He briefed about the statutory provisions of PIAC (Conversion) Act, 2016.

He briefed the restructuring plan of PIACL through which PIA Investment, Hotel, Real Estate etc. which shall be segregated from Aviation, Engineering, Landing & Handling, TES & Health Care and Flight kitchen. He briefed regarding the core and non-core liabilities of PIACL and options/modes to implement this segregations.

He briefed regarding the classification of assets and liabilities contemplated under Section 4 of PIAC (Conversion) Act. He briefed about the current status of PIAC (Transaction) and the efforts for the extension of Advisor.

He also briefed about the decisions of CCoP regarding the transmission of scheme of Arrangement/Orders to PIACL, pursuant Section 4 of PIAC (Conversion) Act 2016, valuation of assets pertaining to Airline Business, advertisement Seeking Expression of Interest of Private sector partners, share holder agreement and PC to re-engage the services of Financial Advisors under the same terms and conditions.

He briefed Privatization of Utility Stores Corporation is relevant to the Phase II of the Privatization of entity list, hence, the plan of Privatization of Utility Stores Corporation is not an active plan. Therefore, the briefing regarding the Privatization of Utility Stores Corporation is not possible.

The Committee appreciated the overall performance of Ministry and its briefing. At this movement Ms. Munaza Hassan, MNA/Member dissented with the briefing of the Privatization of PIAC.