NA body on SAFRON considers ‘Tribal Areas Rawaj Bill’

Islamabad

Meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) in Committee Room of Old PIPS, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad on Tuesday, under the chair of MNA Mr. Muhammad Jamal ud Din.

While considering ‘The Tribal Areas Rewaj Bill, 2017’, the Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Quadir Baloch pointed out that the said Bill pertains to the Ministry of Law and Justice as it involved/required amendments in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which was also endorsed by the Assistant Draftsman Muhammad Aslam M/o Law and Justice who was present during the meeting.

Thereafter, the Committee recommended that the said Bill may be referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice for further consideration in the matter. The Committee also discussed the recruitments recently made in the TESCO and directed the head of TESCO to appoint local candidates on non technical posts in FATA.

The Additional Chief Secretary while giving briefing on approval of Schedule of New Expenditures (SNEs) informed the Committee that the proposals for creation of 5545 posts of different categories, pertaining to different departments of FATA had been submitted to the Finance Division in 2015-16 and 2016-17 for approval.—INP