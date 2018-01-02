NA Body on SAFRON considers “The Tribal Areas Rawaj Bill, 2017”

ISLAMABAD : Meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) in Committee Room of Old PIPS, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad on Tuesday, under the chair of MNA Mr. Muhammad Jamal ud Din.

While considering “The Tribal Areas Rewaj Bill, 2017”, the Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Quadir Baloch pointed out that the said Bill pertains to the Ministry of Law and Justice as it involved/required amendments in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which was also endorsed by the Assistant Draftsman Muhammad Aslam M/o Law and Justice who was present during the meeting.

Thereafter, the Committee recommended that the said Bill may be referred to the Standing Committee on Law and Justice for further consideration in the matter. The Committee also discussed the recruitments recently made in the TESCO and directed the head of TESCO to appoint local candidates on non technical posts in FATA.

The Additional Chief Secretary while giving briefing on approval of Schedule of New Expenditures (SNEs) informed the Committee that the proposals for creation of 5545 posts of different categories, pertaining to different departments of FATA had been submitted to the Finance Division in 2015-16 and 2016-17 for approval.

Later on 2293 posts prioritized on the direction of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance as made in its meeting held on 3rd October, 2017 in first phase, wherein Finance Division agreed to the creation of 1440 posts only and proposals for creation of 4210 posts of different categories scales in under process with the Finance Division, Islamabad.

Whereupon the Committee strongly recommended to the Federal Government (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of SAFRON) to get approval for proposals for creation of the remaining 4210 posts of different categories pertaining to different departments of FATA on priority basis as pending with the Finance Division, Islamabad for the last 4-5 years.

While endorsing the said recommendation of the Committee, the Federal Minister for SAFRON also assured his full support in this regard and asked the Additional Chief Secretary, FATA to work out all the posts of different categories and he would try at his level best to include the remaining posts in the FATA Reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Begum Tahira Bukhari, Sheikh Fayyaz-ud-Din, Mr. Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Mr. Aftab Shaban Mirani, Mr. Shahjahan Baloch, Mr. Qaiser Jamal, Mr. Nasir Khan, Mr. Muhammad Kamal Malik, Mr. Bilal Rehman, Mr. Bismillah Khan, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah and Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Officers/Officials of the Ministry.

Orignally published by INP