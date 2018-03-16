NA body recommends to finalize CPEC central route on priority

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning , Development and Reforms recommended on Thursday that the Central Route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be finalized on priority basis for progress and development of backward areas of South Punjab.

The committee also pointed out that the central route will be the shortest possible route of CPEC.

The meeting of the committee was held here under the chairmanship of MNA Abdul Majeed Khan Khanankhail.

The Committee considered the issue of transfer of land for the establishment of University of Thal, Kallur Kot, District Bahakkar and establishment of 132 KV Grid Station at Kallur Kot.

The DCO, District Bhakkar assured the Committee that the land would be transferred to Fasialabad Electric Supply Company for the establishment of 132 KV Grid Station at Kallur Kot and also land will be transferred to Higher Education Commission for the establishment of University of Thal, Kallur Kot, District Bhakkar within a month.

The Committee considered the issue of construction of Bridge on River Indus connecting Kallur Kot with D.I. Khan.

The representative of National Highway Authority assured the committee that the contractor might be mobilized after fulfilling formalities of the contract.

Members of the committee Malik Ibrar Ahmed, Dr Asma Mamdot, Junaid Akbar, Shaheen Shafiq and Iftikhar-ud-Din attended the meeting.—APP