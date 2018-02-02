NA body for onetime payment of PSM retired employees

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production, recommended payment of onetime liabilities of retired employees’ liabilities of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The Committee directed to the Ministry of Industries & Production to submit the report within 3 months regarding investigation of Management/Defalcation in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), Karachi by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to fix the responsibility of losses to the country.

The Committee also suggested inclusion of the PSDP 2018-19, the issue of PC-1for expansion of Agro Food Processing Company by Managing Director, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

The Committee also suggested a meeting with the representatives of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA), Pakistan Machine Tools Factory (PMTF), and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), regarding financial banking rules.

The Committee further directed to the Managing Director Utility Store Corporation USC to submit the report regarding the 3649 daily wages employees update and subsidy requirement for the USC.

Later on, the Committee directed to the Managing Director of National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML) to provide the list of Managing Directors for the period of last 10 years including the details of price control about urea.