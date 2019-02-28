NA body on Railways discuss budgetary proposals for FY2019-20

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways has paid tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces for appropriately retaliating the Indian aggression in which two Indian MG-21aircrafts were hit down.

Meeting of the NA Body was held in Committee Room of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Parliament Lodges Islamabad on Wednesday with MNA Muhammad Moeen Wattoo in chair. The NA Standing Committee on Railways deemed that retaliation was indispensable to stop Indian such aggression in future.

The Committee discussed all the budgetary proposals of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of M/o Railways for the financial year 2019-20 one by one and endorsed them accordingly. The Committee however, directed that M/o Railways may ensure the timely completion of projects as it had been observed that unnecessary delays escalate the cost of the projects which caused huge losses to the Government ex-checker.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of the present management of Pakistan Railways for initiating remedial measures for the revival of Pakistan Railways in order to make it profitable entity. The Committee assured to extend full support to M/o Railways in resolving their issues and directed that Ministry may come up with the proposals so that Committee could take them at appropriate forum for their amicable solution.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed briefly apprised the Committee about the initiative taken by the present management to bring Railways back on track and problems faced by them in this regard.—INP

