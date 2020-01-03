NA body on NFS&R briefed on pulses demand

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A meeting of the Standing Committee on National Food Security & Research was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, for comprehensive briefing by Ministry of National Food Security & Research.

The Secretary, M/o National Food Security & Research briefed the Committee that the demand for pulses is increasing day by day with per capita consumption of about 6.0 kg per capita per annum and annual consumption has exceeded 1095 thousand tons. Currently Pakistan is producing only about 501.9 thousand tons of major pulses. Retailer’s price of major pulses in the country is more than double farmer’s market gate cost, which clearly indicates that middle men are fetching more than the producer.

The suggested indicative prices per 40 kg of chickpea, lentil, mung bean and mash bean are Rs 3600, 4800, 4000 and 5800 respectively, which includes investment incentives. The Committee recommended that the PPRA Rule 36 (a) adopted for procurement of pulses may be amended to pave the way for direct procurement of pulses from farmer and also to minimize the role of middlemen.