NA body on industries & production considers ongoing, new PSDP of 2019-20

Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries & Production considered the on-going and new Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of 2019-20 of Ministry of Industries & Production.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi chaired the 2nd meeting of the NA Body on Industries & Production held on Tuesday at 02:00 PM, in Committee Room No. 7 (4th Floor), Parliament House Islamabad.

The Secretary and concerned officers briefed the Committee about the objectives and details of the projects. The Committee recommended that all projects may be included in the Federal Budget for next financial year 2019-20. It was unanimously decided that next meeting of the Committee would be called to discuss the projects related with SMEDA and Utility Stores Corporation.

Members of the Committee expressed their concern about the matters of Pakistan Steel Mills, Karachi. The Secretary, Ministry of Industries & Production informed that a Committee has already been constituted by the Ministry to examine the issues of Pakistan Steel Mills and said Committee will submit its report in this month i.e March, 2019.

The Chief Executive Officer, AHAN informed the Committee about the role of AHAN in different areas of Pakistan by providing the opportunity of one village one project.

The Committee recommended to Ministry of Industries & Production for providing a list pertaining to the active and inactive projects in FATA and other provinces. The Committee was informed by the Member that former Standing Committee on Industries & Production has made their recommendations with regard to improvement in the Gems & Stones and Furniture Industries.

The Committee directed the Ministry to furnish the progress report in this regard. The Committee Members also expressed their concern on the worst condition of Utility Stores Corporation. The Secretary, Ministry of Industries & Production was of the opinion that government should provide targeted subsidy to the consumer.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mr. Arbab Aamir Ayub, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Mr. Muhammad Akram, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, Ms. Sajida Begum, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Mr. Ali Gohar Khan, Mr. Mohammad Pervaiz Malik Mr. Riaz ul Haq, Syed Mustafa Mahmud, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan besides the senior officers of Ministry of Industries & Production and Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms.—INP

