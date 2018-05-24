NA body on House & Library achieved many targets in its tenure: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

ISLAMABAD : Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi has said that incumbent National Assembly House and Library Committee had performed well with the concerted efforts of its Members thereby, achieving many targets during its tenure.

The Deputy Speaker NA stated this while chairing the meeting of Standing Committee on House and Library held in Parliament House on Thursday.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that efforts of the Committee for getting possession of more than four hundred plots and eleven hundred allotment Letters to the employees of the National Assembly and Senate in result of Joint Venture between National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS) and Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS).

The Deputy Speaker said that House and Library Committee similarly had unanimously recommended for blacklisting of firms for delaying execution of project of construction of 104 family suites and servant quarters. He said that the firms had also been blacklisted for participating in any project of National Assembly Secretariat in future.

He said that committee had also taken many other decisions to streamline the system at Parliament Lodges during last five years. He said that this was not possible without the cooperation of the Members of the Committee.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi thanked the Members of the House and Library Committee for their cooperation and taking keen interest in resolving the matters pertaining to Parliament House, Parliament Lodges and safeguarding the rights of the employees of the National Assembly Secretariat.

He also appreciated the contribution of National Assembly Secretariat, Capital Administration & Development Division and CDA staff.

The Members of the Committee commended the leadership of the Deputy Speaker and thanked for guidance he had extended during last five years. They were of the view that all this had been possible due to his sagacious leadership and guidance.

The Committee also discussed mechanism for vacation of family suites in the Parliament Lodges from the Members of the National Assembly after expiry of the current National Assembly. The Deputy Speaker directed the National Assembly Secretariat and CDA to follow past practice for vacation of the family suites. He also directed CDA to write letters to the Members of the National Assembly to get NOC within 15 days after the completion of current National Assembly.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Malik Abrar Ahmed, Maulana Qamar-ud-Din, Sardar Mumtaz Khan, Mrs. Shahida Rehmani, Senior Officers of CADD, CDA and National Assembly Secretariat.